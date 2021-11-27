Drone delivery of medicines now reality in remote parts of WKH

NONGSTOIN/SHILLONG, Sep 26: The drone delivery of medicines in remote areas of West Khasi Hills on Friday saw light of the day after its much-anticipated launch by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

After launching the pilot project virtually on Friday, the chief minister took to Twitter and said, “Drone technology can change the future of healthcare. Today, we launched a pilot of India’s 1st Medicine Delivery via Hybrid e-VTOL drone in Meghalaya from Nongstoin to Maweit PHC, covering a distance of 25 kms in less than 25 minutes.”

It may be mentioned that the inaugural programme was held at Nongstoin Civil Hospital and was attended by DM&HO Dr. SA Lyngdoh, Medical Superintendent Dr. Z Marak, representatives from Tech Eagle and Smart Village Movement, and doctors and medical staff.

Shedding further light on the pilot project, the chief minister said, “This is a unique project that will transform the healthcare supply chain to hard-to-reach population. Great teamwork by tech and innovation team @TechEagle_IN, @MovementSmart and the State Health Department.”

The joint intervention comes as a succour to the people living in remote areas of West Khasi Hills, who lack access to immediate medical facilities.

Two routes for the demonstration were identified in West Khasi Hills after consultations with the National Health Mission officials.

The project will ensure deliveries to PHCs in Maweit, Markasa and Kynshi from Nongstoin Civil Hospital, which will act as the central hub.

Addressing the media persons here, Dr. Marak informed that the launch of the prototype drone was a success after it landed in Maweit within 20 minutes as confirmed by the doctor in-charge of Maweit PHC.

He also said as of now a drone can carry a weight of 3 kg and can cover a distance of 35 km.

However, I hope it will soon carry over 100 kg of medicines, Dr. Marak said.

He also expressed hope that implementation of this project will expedite delivery of medicines to hard-to-reach PHCs in West Khasi Hills.