3-day BSF-BGB meet gets under way in city

SHILLONG, Nov 27: The two border guarding forces — India’s Border Security Force and Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh — on Saturday began their bi-annual meeting here to resolve security matters along the Indo-Bangla border to maintain peace and tranquillity.

The ‘Inspectors General Border Security Force (BSF)-Region Commanders Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-level Border Co-Ordination Conference’ started at Umpling campus of the BSF here.

The three-day conference, scheduled for November 27- 29, is being hosted by Frontier headquarters of the BSF.

The conference is held bi-annually between the two border guarding forces to discuss issues related to smuggling of cattle, drugs, Fake Indian Currency Note, contraband items and to resolve the matters having security bearing along the international border to maintain peace.

The BSF welcomed a BGB delegation on Saturday morning at Integrated Check Post (ICP) Dawki and the forces’ officials reached the Umpling BSF campus here in connection with the three-day conference.

The BGB delegation, comprising 10 members, is headed by Additional Director General, Region Commander of South East Region Chattogram, Tanveer Gani Chowdhury.

Leading the BSF is Inspector General (Tripura Frontier), Susanta Kumar Nath, along with 11 members from Meghalaya, Guwahati, Silchar and Tripura Frontier of BSF.

Representative of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also attended the conference.

The conference will culminate on November 29 with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) by the leaders of both delegations. (With ANI inputs)