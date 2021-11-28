Prepared for TMC ‘khela’, says BJP

SHILLONG, Nov 27: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said it is well prepared for the ‘khela’ of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya as they have a good goalkeeper and

stand to gain from the division of votes between the West Bengal-based party and Congress.

Stating that the TMC’s plan of using a strategist to win seats will have no bearing on Meghalaya, state BJP vice-president Bernard Marak said: “Khela hobe may be a practical slogan in West Bengal but not in Meghalaya.”

He added that the BJP was ready for the ‘khela’ as it has a good goalkeeper.

He said the BJP will win maximum seats in the Garo Hills region in the 2023 Assembly polls due to the division of votes expected between Congress and the TMC.

“It will be very difficult for the people in the Garo Hills to accept the TMC. A non-Congress and non-TMC party will triumph because of the division of votes, and it will be an advantage for the BJP,” the state BJP vice-president said.

He said the BJP was undaunted by the perception that the merger of Congress MLAs led by Mukul Sangma would make the Garo Hills region a strong base of the TMC.

“We are building the party organisation, have good leaders and many people are joining BJP from Congress and other parties,” he said, asserting that the TMC will perform below par in the 2023 polls.