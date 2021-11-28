Strict preparedness already in place: Health dept on Omicron

SHILLONG, Nov 27: Amid the resurfacing of global scare due to the new variant of COVID-19, the state government on Saturday allayed apprehensions and informed that a bolstered mechanism to check and screen entrants to Meghalaya is already in place.

Elucidating further on Meghalaya’s preparedness, Principal Secretary of Health department, P Sampath Kumar, while speaking to The Shillong Times, said, “The same protocols will be followed. Anyone coming from outside will have to undergo more rigorous check-up, which is already in place.”

When pointed out that the new COVID-19 variant has precipitated fresh travel restrictions in select states, Kumar said, “We have the data of whoever is coming from outside and we ensure they (entrants) undergo quarantine and follow other related protocols. Furthermore, we have the data of international travelers too.”

It may be mentioned that Health Minister, James PK Sangma, had recently assured that the government has not lowered its guard against the COVID-19 pandemic and is preparing to fight any possible third wave by constantly keeping a tab on the situation.

The new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, was first detected in South Africa last week. While scientists say the new COVID-19 variant has a high number of mutations, a World Health Organization panel has deemed it highly transmissible variant of concern, the same category that includes the Delta variant.

EKH reports 20 fresh cases

Meanwhile, all districts of Meghalaya, barring East Khasi Hills, reported no fresh COVID-19 case on Saturday.

While East Khasi Hills reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, which accounted for state’s fresh case tally for the day, three succumbed to the virus while 40 persons recovered.

With this, the state’s confirmed cases now stand at 84,414, active cases at 308 and a total of 82,635 people have recovered from the viral infection.