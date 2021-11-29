Assam launches special vax drive under ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: The Assam government on Monday launched a special phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive across 33 districts of the state to reach out to the unreached population and subsequently motivate the left-out people to get fully vaccinated.

Official sources informed that while the intensive vaccination campaign started in Assam from November 8, a special house-to-house drive, under the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign, commenced from Monday and will continue till December 5, 2021, covering each polling booth area with a view to achieve 100 percent COVID vaccination in the state.

It may be mentioned that the central government had recently launched the month-long “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign for ensuring 100 percent COVID vaccination in the country.

Assam has set a target of vaccinating three lakh people with the first dose by December 5, 2021.

As part of the drive, verification teams under 28,000 polling station areas will conduct house-to-house visits to identify the unvaccinated and administer their first dose. Over one lakh state government officials are participating in the verification process.

Ministers, MPs and MLAs, the chief secretary, director general of police and nominated officials across various districts of the state have been designated as observers under the programme.

“As of 6pm on Monday, 40,781 beneficiaries out of the 3 lakh population due for their first dose, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, whereas 1,51,244 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine across the state,” an official statement said.

Kamrup district ensured the maximum vaccination of beneficiaries, with 16,130 beneficiaries receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday (till 6pm).

The Assam chief minister has instructed all district and state officials, irrespective of any department, to be instrumental in the process of the state achieving 100 percent vaccination status by April next year.