Aadhar mandatory for beneficiaries under NFSA

TURA, Nov 29: North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner (Supply) RP Marak has notified that Aadhar enrolment is mandatory for all beneficiaries under NFSA within the district.

The notification issued in this regard informed that the Government of India has made Aadhaar mandatory for all beneficiaries (household member) under NFSA for availing subsidies foodgrains and to further link Aadhaar with their respective ration card.

“Individual beneficiaries under NFSA to furnish proof of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication to receive subsidies under NFSA. The notification further requires beneficiaries under NFSA who do not possess the Aadhaar number or are yet to enroll for Aadhaar but are desirous of availing subsidies under NFSA should make application for Aadhaar enrolment at the earliest”, the notification added.