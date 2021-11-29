AASU leader dies in Jorhat mob attack

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old All Assam Students Union (AASU) leader died in a mob attack in Jorhat on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, Animesh Bhuyan, an AASU leader from Golaghat district, along with two others, including a journalist, were mercilessly attacked by a mob following an accident near Nirmal Chariali, in the heart of the town.

The three were rushed to hospital after the attack. While Animesh was declared dead in hospital, two other persons who were with him, suffered injuries.

Reportedly, Animesh (who had come to Jorhat to procure something from his hometown, Dergaon) along with two of his associates, were trying to help a person injured in an accident, when they became the victims of a mob attack.

A video of the mob attacking the AASU leader has gone viral on social media.

The incident has prompted the influential students’ organisation to set a 24-hour deadline for the police to arrest the culprits or face a shutdown in the Upper Assam town.

Reportedly, at least six persons have been detained till Monday evening in connection with the lynching of the AASU leader.