Assam CM launches construction work of Majuli-Jorhat bridge

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially launched the construction work of the 8.25-km Majuli-Jorhat bridge at Dakshinpat in the river island of Majuli on Monday.

Along with the bridge, work for the immediate approaches over the Brahmaputra also got underway.

The Assam government has already constituted a Cabinet committee to monitor day-to-day progress of the project.

The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has sanctioned Rs 925.47 crore for construction of the bridge.

The project will be executed by the UP State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited, Lucknow.

The Assam government will spend Rs 200 crore from its coffers for the bridge.

The targeted period for completion of the project is 48 months.

“Today is a historic day for the people of Majuli. The launch of construction of the Majuli-Jorhat Bridge is a milestone event and this will give renewed momentum to the development journey of the district,” Sarma said, while speaking at the programme organised at Dakhinpat.

“This bridge, which will be completed by November 2025, was a longstanding demand of the people of Majuli. Once construction of this bridge is completed, it will give a paradigm shift to connectivity between Jorhat and Majuli besides leading to rapid development in the island district,” he added.

The Assam government will also take up construction of a new bridge connecting Majuli-Lakhimpur at Dhunaguri from its own resources amounting to Rs 750 crore,” he said.

The chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the much-awaited project.

He also recalled the contributions of former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, saying that that is because of his efforts and blessings that the project has materialised today.

Sarma further highlighted the steps that have been taken to strengthen and streamline boat services between Jorhat and Majuli following the tragic boat accident at Nimatighat recently.