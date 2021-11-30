Border panel suggests solution based on ethnicity, willingness of residents

NONGSTOIN, Nov 29: The West Khasi Hills district regional committee on interstate border dispute has made two recommendations in its report, suggesting that ethnicity and willingness of the border residents should be taken into account while resolving the protracted problem.

The committee, which is headed by PHE Minister Renikton L Tongkhar, hoped the Assam government will respect the two suggestions as the wish of the border residents.

“Although the border issue is very sensitive, yet the committee is happy to announce that everyone has decided to back the report to be sent to the Chief Minister (Conrad K Sangma) on Tuesday,” Tongkhar said after a meeting of the committee members with the Syiem, Sordar, KHADC members and prominent NGOs of West Khasi Hills where their views and opinions were sought.

“The two factors the committee will recommend to the state government for resolving the boundary dispute are ethnicity and willingness of the people residing in the border areas,” he said.

The other committee members present at the meeting were MLAs Macmillan Byrsat and Kimfa Sydney Marbaniang and former MLA and HSPDP president, KP Pangniang.

The minister expressed happiness that everyone present was satisfied with the committee’s report and accepted the suggestions. He described the meeting as a “historic” event.

Of the six disputed areas, which figure in the first phase, three – Gizang, Hahim and Tarabari – fall under West Khasi Hills.

Tongkhar called upon the stakeholders, NGOs and various political parties to help fulfil “the great expectation” of resolving the issue. He hoped it could be resolved smoothly without any disruption from any group or individuals.

The leaders of various organisations hoped that the state government will resolve the issue before the celebration of 50th anniversary of statehood.