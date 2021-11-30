Future generations cannot be burdened with inefficient teachers: Himanta

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: The Assam government is striving to make higher and secondary education in the state holistic and contemporary through transparent recruitment of teachers.

“We are striving to make higher and secondary education holistic and contemporary through transparent teacher recruitment as the future generations cannot be burdened with inefficient teachers who will hamper the development of able citizens for the country,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said during a teacher appointment letter distribution programme here on Tuesday.

The chief minister handed over appointment letters to 130 assistant professors of colleges, 16 Grade III employees in colleges, 17 compassionate appointees, 560 teachers in 88 provincialised HS schools in the programme organised by the secondary and higher education departments.

Sarma said that teachers have a very important role to play in setting good examples in the society and therefore they should not object to attendance monitoring of teachers through the RIIMS app in schools as discipline was a must in the society.

Informing that the state government is taking steps to set up more schools, colleges and universities, the chief minister said that the higher secondary classes were being separated from colleges in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, while taking steps to have adequate science teachers in the schools.

“Structure, pedagogy and curriculum will be prepared in sync with NEP 2020, taking ideas from best practices in other states,” he said.

The chief minister further said that all government colleges must opt for NAAC assessment and failure to do so would invite penal action such as salary reduction of principals and faculty members.