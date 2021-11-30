Vigilance cell submits 305-page chargesheet against former Assam ADC

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: The chief minister’s special vigilance cell of Assam Police has submitted before a special court a 305-page chargesheet against a former additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Saibar Rahman, who was earlier this year arrested on charges of amassing disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

An official statement issued here on Tuesday stated that the vigilance cell, upon completion of investigation and finding sufficient evidence against the arrested accused, submitted the chargesheet within 51 days after the prosecution sanction order was accorded by the state personnel department of personnel, Assam.

Rahman is accused of appointing several candidates to the post of village headmen, while he was the additional deputy commissioner of South Salmara in the year 2018, and taking huge sums of money as illegal gratification against each post.

During investigation, several field visits were conducted by the special investigation team (SIT) to Mancachar, South Salmara and seized all the official documents pertaining to the recruitment examination for village headman which was held in the month of November, 2018.

“The team collected sufficient oral, documentary, material and circumstantial evidences against the accused person, Saibar Rahman, who himself admitted in his statement that he had offered jobs of village headmen to some applicants in lieu of a huge amount of cash from each candidate while he was posted as the additional deputy commissioner, South Salmara, Mancachar,” the statement said

“The accused person (Saibar Rahman) had selected his favoured candidates for the said posts for obvious reasons of illegal gratification, by cheating and forgery, being the member-secretary of the board of selection, and thereby depriving a deserving candidate which proves the criminal conspiracy,” the statement added.

“The investigation of the case is kept open and a supplementary chargesheet of this case will be submitted subsequently,” it further said.