IUCN ‘Highly Commended’ Award presented to Manas Tigers

GUWAHATI, November 30 : Manas Tigers-a mobile patrol team, formed in March 2016 by Forest Department, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) of Bhuyanpara Range Office, Manas National Park (MNP) has won the special ‘Highly Commended’ certificate along with a recognition award of USD 3000 for their continuous, dedicated and systematic data oriented patrolling approach to conserve and protect the natural heritage of the National Park at the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) and WCPA (World Commission for Protected Areas) International Ranger Award 2021.

The IUCN ‘Highly Commended’ award distribution ceremony for Manas Tigers team was held on Monday (Nov 29) at Manas Conservation and Outreach Centre (MCOC), Bhuyanpara. This award ceremony was organised by Bhuyanpara Range Office, Manas National Park under Manas Tiger Project, and the event was facilitated by Aaranyak, a Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and a frontline biodiversity conservation organization of Northeast India.

The award money in the form of cheques were handed over to the family members of the Manas Tigers team in the event held on Monday.

The current Manas Tigers team which won this award comprises 3 Forest Guards, 3 Service Providers (SPs) and 6 Casual Labours (CLs). The CLs and SPs are the local NGO members from Manas Maozigendri Ecotourism Society, Manas Agrang Society and Manas Bhuyanpara Conservation and Ecotourism Society.

Officially, the International Ranger Awards Online Ceremony was held online on April 7th 2021. This online award ceremony was attended by All Manas Tigers team members, Amal Chandra Sarma (Ex- Field Director, Manas National Park) along with representatives from Aaranyak, WWF and other forest officials at the Field Director Office, Barpeta Road.

It is to be noted that Aaranyak nominated Manas Tigers team along with two other Patrol teams from Manas National Park for the International Ranger Award 2021.

Monday’s event was attended by Dibakar Das (Deputy Director, Manas National Park), D. D Boro (OSD, Manas National Park), Kameswar Baro (I/C Bhuyanpara Range Office, Manas National Park), Bhuyanpara Range Staff and Aaranyak team members working in the Manas Landscape led by Dr. Bibhuti P Lahkar, Senior scientist of Aaranyak.