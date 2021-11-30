Police seize nine coal-laden trucks in WJH

SHILLONG, Nov 29: Police recently detected and seized nine trucks in West Jaintia Hills which were illegally transporting coal, a delayed report from Meghalaya Police said on Monday.

The nine trucks bearing registration numbers ML11 8891, ML11 9811, ML11 5770, ML05 M 5933, ML04 C 6943, ML04 C 6671, ML11 5865, ML11 4417 and ML11 8985 were detected at Umkhen Bridge, Bamkamar in West Jaintia Hills on November 21. All of them were transporting coal without challans.

Police apprehended some of the drivers while others managed to flee from the spot.