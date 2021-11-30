Hek says BJP not worried about AITC

SHILLONG, Nov 29: BJP national executive member and Pynthorumkhrah MLA, AL Hek has said that All India Trinamool Congress’ entry into Meghalaya was not a matter of concern for the saffron party as the word ‘worry’ does not exist in the BJP’s dictionary.

Hek’s remark comes in the wake of statements by some of the 12 new AITMC MLAs who have projected their new party as a viable alternative to the BJP at the all-India level.

Hek said such statements were mere propaganda and added that every political party has its own agenda and ideology. The BJP’s agenda is to serve the country, he remarked.

On AITC’s foray into Meghalaya, Hek said every political party has the right to contest anywhere in the country. “Whether that party is able to earn the support of the public during elections will depend on the people,” he said.