CM’s vigilance cell submits chargesheet against suspended Assam DIG

GUWAHATI, Dec 1: The chief minister’s special vigilance cell of Assam Police has, upon completion of investigation, submitted a 156-page chargesheet against suspended Assam deputy inspector general of police (border) Raunak Ali Hazarika.

The names of Hazarika’s wife, Nusrat Raunak Hazarika, along with another person, Farid Ali (found to be involved in criminal conspiracy), was mentioned in the chargesheet which was on Wednesday submitted before the Court of Special Judge (Assam), within 57 days.

Currently serving a jail term, Hazarika was arrested in connection with a disproportionate assets case on October 5, 2021.

A case (vigilance PS case number 06/2021) was registered against the DIG under Sections 13 (1) (a) (b)/13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

During inquiry and investigation, it was found that Hazarika was in possession of assets (moveable and immoveable) to the tune of Rs 4, 00, 99597, which was calculated to be 210 percent disproportionate against his known sources of income.

“The investigation of the case is kept open and a supplementary chargesheet of this case will be submitted subsequently,” a statement from the chief minister’s vigilance cell said.

Earlier, sufficient evidence was gathered during inquiry and it was found that Hazarika had possessed immovable and movable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during 1992 to 2021.

Hazarika had incurred expenditure to the tune of Rs 1.74 crore (approximately) as educational expenditure of his two children till date.

It may be recalled that the Assam government had suspended Hazarika in July, 2021, for unauthorised visits to foreign countries.

International travel history of Hazarika, collected earlier, revealed that he travelled abroad nine times without permission from the competent authority.