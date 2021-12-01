Pala proposes names for state PCC working presidents, secretaries

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
MPCC President Vincent H Pala .( File Photo by Sanjib Bhattacharjee).

SHILLONG, Dec 1: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President, Vincent Pala today proposed to the  AICC names of state party leaders to be appointed  working presidents and secretaries in the State PCC.

For the posts to two working presidents, the names proposed include former MLA Deborah C Marak in place of Marthon M Sangma and MDC, P N Syiem in place of  James S Lyngdoh.

The names proposed for four posts of secretaries are : Billykids Sangma, Grithalson Areng, E Oscar Phira and Manuel Badwar

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.