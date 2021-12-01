Pala proposes names for state PCC working presidents, secretaries

SHILLONG, Dec 1: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President, Vincent Pala today proposed to the AICC names of state party leaders to be appointed working presidents and secretaries in the State PCC.

For the posts to two working presidents, the names proposed include former MLA Deborah C Marak in place of Marthon M Sangma and MDC, P N Syiem in place of James S Lyngdoh.

The names proposed for four posts of secretaries are : Billykids Sangma, Grithalson Areng, E Oscar Phira and Manuel Badwar