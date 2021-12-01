Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni retained ahead of IPL mega auction

NEW DELHI, Nov 30: Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday retained their former captain Virat Kohli while Mumbai Indians predictably retained India’s T20 captain Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the IPL mega auction.

India’s greatest white ball skipper and Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his team’s second retention behind all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Ruturaj Gaikwad is the fourth name in the list. Moeen Ali has also been retained by CSK.

The major names to be released are out of form all-rounder Hardik Pandya and dashing keeper batter Ishan Kishan, who have been a part of Mumbai Indians core while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel have been released by RCB.

Punjab Kings released their last year’s skipper KL Rahul, while SRH retained Kane Williamson and released star spinner Rashid Khan.

The players retained by IPL teams are:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

Meanwhile, the two new franchises – Lucknow and Ahmedabad have a budget of Rs 33 crore to pick three players before the mega auction begins. (Agencies)