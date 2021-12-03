James inaugurates SGH school

TURA, Dec 3: Meghalaya Health Minister James K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed school building of the Karukol Higher Secondary School at Karukol Village in South Garo Hills in the presence of a host of dignitaries and district officials.

The new school building was funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under the project Supporting Human Capital Development.

Speaking during the inauguration, James highlighted the importance of education and the various opportunities education can bring to the people of the area. He also spoke about the role it plays in career growth as well as in the personal growth of an individual.

The inaugural function was also attended by Rongara-Siju MLA Rakkam A Sangma, Deputy Commissioner F M Dopth, Director of Higher and Technical Education A Ch Marak, Superintendent of Police N Ravi besides other district officials.