International Day for Persons with Disabilities celebrated in South West Garo Hills

TURA, Dec 3: With the objective to promote the rights and well being of persons with disabilities at every level of society and development and also to celebrate their contributions and achievements, Department of Social Welfare, in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority, South West Garo Hills, Ampati, observed International Day for Persons with disabilities, themed “Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post- COVID-19 world”, on Friday at Banduraja Multi-facility Centre, which is located under Betasing Developement Block.

The 3rd of December is observed annually as International Day for Persons with Disabilities to raise awareness of situation with disabilities in all aspects of political, social, economic and cultural life.

While addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Senior Medical & Health Officer, Ampati, Dr. Lydia Marak issued clarification on COVID-19 vaccination myths and encouraged the crowd to get themselves vaccinated in cases of hesitancy for any such reason.

Speaking on the Leadership and participation of Persons with Disabilities, she also encouraged the differently abled crowd to utilise their talent and skill to transform the society.

Advocate Samir Chakravorty, a resource person of DLSA, who was also present on the occasion, addressed the gathering on legal rights of the persons with disabilities.