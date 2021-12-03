Talent Hunt Competition held in collaboration with AIR

TURA, Dec 3: As part of the celebrations of India’s 75 years and observation of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav the Don Bosco College Tura in collaboration with All India Radio Tura organised a Talent Hunt Programme for Radio Jockeys (RJs) on Thursday 03 December 2021. The topic of the talent hunt was “The New ‘She’ – A futuristic view if the Empowered Indian Girl”

The programme started with a welcome speech by Shri F. D. Marak, Head of Programme, AIR, Tura. He expressed gratitude that the programme is being held at the Don Bosco College and wished the participants all the best. He thanked all the participants and expressed his wish that the programme transform the lives of the young people to have great love towards the country.

Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, Principal welcomed the participants and the officers from All India Radio (AIR) and thanked the English Department for helping to facilitate the programme. He said that the college like to encourage the students to take part in various competitions and give the platform for them to grow. He wished that the students make fulluse of the opportunity that is given to them, and not waste it. He said that a speech competition should help the students to get rid of stage-fright.

Lastly, he thanked the All India Radio Tura for giving the opportunity to the students to have the programme.

Nine students delivered the speech on the theme: “The New ‘She’ – A Futuristic View of the Empowered Indian.” All the participants spoke well on the given topic.

Shri A. Kharkongor, Programme Executive All India Radio (AIR) proposed the vote of thanks.