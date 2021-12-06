Aaranyak encourages villagers of Ruhita river island to save wildlife

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: People living in river islands of the Brahmputra near Kaziranga National Park in Assam are used to sight wild animals from the national park in their dwelling place during the winter season every year.

The support and cooperation of these villagers are essential for facilitating protection of those precious wildlife that stray into these river isles. These villagers re required to made aware of the need to protect those animals from poachers on the prowl and about the concept coexistence with wildlife in such a natural environment.

Premier biodiversity conservation organization of the region, Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) organized such an awareness meeting in Ruhita Chapori (river isle) on Sunday to create awareness among villagers for protection and conservation of wildlife from Kaziranga Landscape that often enter to the village.

The villagers attending the awareness meet were provided with chargeable torchlights and wind coats which were sponsored by Kiloskar Ebara Pumps Limited (KEPL).

Dhurbajyoti Nath, Additional SP, Kaziranga graced the programme and delivered motivational speech and appealed to the villagers to extend help in conservation of wildlife. Arif Hussain, Manager, Rhino Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak and Swapan Nath, a senior journallist of Kaziranga interacted with the villagers.

Sakreswar Loying, Forest Guard, Ruhita Chapori Forest Camp, Ivan Loying, Babukanta Dawe and Akash Morang, members of Aaranyak Central Assam Zone and VDP members of the village were also present in the programme.