Rally condemns murder of Dalu girl

TURA, Dec 6: The gruesome murder of a 17 year old girl from Dalu who went missing after writing her class X selection examination and was later found dead at a jungle in nearby Dimapara village was on Monday strongly condemned in a public rally cum procession organized by combined organizations from the South and West Garo Hills along with nokmas, local leaders and the general public.

The 17 year old girl went missing after she went to appear in the selection examination on December 1 and her murdered dead body was recovered from a jungle a few days later.

Strongly condemning the incident, a public rally was held at the Dimapara Playground where several speakers condemned the gruesome murder of the innocent girl. The meeting sought justice for the family of the victim as well as demanded that the culprits be brought to book and punished as per law.

Following the meeting at Dimapara, the gathering comprising organization members, school heads and the general public also undertook a procession from the venue to Dalu.

Earlier, the permission for holding the rally was granted by the South Garo Hills District Administration provided that the organizers ensure that strict protocols of Covid-19 are followed by the participants.