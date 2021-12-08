Govt yet to appoint MSCW chief

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 7: A year and over two months, the announcement of the appointment of a chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) is still in the making it seems, and on this delay the government’s response has been this — it is being looked into and will be announced shortly.

“Already the process is on and any day the notification will come out,” said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday when asked about the status of the announcement of the MSCW chairperson.

It may be recalled that the chief minister had last month said that the file pertaining to the MSCW is at his office and he would look into that matter and within few days, the state government will fill up the vacant posts in the commission.

The National People’s Party-led government has already come under fire from the Opposition as well as other stakeholders over the delay in filling up the posts, especially in the MSCW, which has been functioning without the chairperson and other members since October last year.

Earlier, most parties in the state’s coalition government underscored the need to fill up the important post.

United Democratic Party working president, Paul Lyngdoh, had also insisted that the government should expedite the process of appointment of the MSCW chairperson.

Echoing similar views, People’s Democratic Front president, Banteidor Lyngdoh, had earlier expressed his intention to meet the chief minister on the need to fill up the posts at the earliest.

On the other hand, Hill State People’s Democratic Party chief, KP Pangniang, had said he would ask the minister representing the party in the Cabinet to raise the matter with the chief minister.