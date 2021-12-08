Meghalaya Nuggets

Consumer redressal panel to hold regular sittings

SHILLONG, Dec 7: Meghalaya State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Shillong, will now hold regular sittings to admit new cases, dispose the old pending cases and appeals. The Commission is functioning in full strength with all the members in position including W Khyllep, IAS (Retd), CP Marak, IFS (Retd), W Synrem, IES (Retd), and Dr GBM Mihsil (Retd Jt. DHS). On Monday, retired Judge of Patna High Court, Justice Shivaji Pandey, joined as the President of the Commission. The State Commission will sit in the court room of the Meghalaya State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, New Administrative Building (Second Floor), at Lower Lachumiere here.

Prog to create awareness on AIDS

SHILLONG, Dec 7: A voluntary in-campus intervention aimed at creating awareness and prevention about HIV/AIDS as well as promoting Voluntary blood donation among students, called the Red Ribbon Club was launched in Women’s College here on Tuesday. Assistant Director, IEC, MACS, Wandonbok Kharkongor, and Co-founder of Meghalaya State Network for Positive People, Agui Daimei, were the resource persons who sensitised students and gave testimony on HIV/AIDS and the role of the Red Ribbon Club in AIDS awareness programmes. The launch programme was attended by students of the college and higher secondary section of Women’s College. The students also presented a welcome song and a skit which meaningfully depicted the causes and prevention of HIV/ AIDS.

New court building inaugurated

JOWAI, Dec 7: The newly-constructed building of District Council Court (DCC) of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) was inaugurated here on Tuesday. Law, Health and Family Welfare Minister James K Sangma, JHADC Chief Executive Member Thombor Shiwat, Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla, West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Garod LSN Dykes and Executive Member in-charge of Civil Works Department, Phasmon Dkhar, were among the ones who took part in the inauguration ceremony of the court building. Notably, the new building, which has been completed after being under construction for years, received financial assistance from the central government under the 13th Finance Commission. As mentioned by Minister James Sangma in his address, the now-finished court building will have its own constitutional rights under Article 244 of the Constitution. The DCC and the other bodies will now expedite the trial of cases and also empower people with a sense of justice, said the minister.

Hotel, guest house registration

SHILLONG, Dec 7: The office of the Superintendent of Police-cum-Foreigners Registration Officer, East Khasi Hills, has released a set of rules concerning the arrival and accommodation of foreigners in the hotels, guest houses and other facilities of the district. As per an official order, the managers and owners of hotels and guest houses in East Khasi Hills district, who have not registered their User IDs for submission of hotels/guest houses/lodges/rent houses/inns reports for online ‘C’ Form (C-FRO), are required to report and register for the same in the office of the Superintendent of Police-cum-Foreigners Registration Officer, East Khasi Hills. In the meantime, those who have registered their User IDs are directed to submit their report regularly within 24 hours of the arrival of foreigners without fail. Complete details regarding the wherewithal of foreign visitors have to be immediately notified by the concerned accommodation facilities like private houses/boarding houses/hostels, schools, colleges, universities, churches, mosques, temples and hospitals at the Superintendent’s office and registered with the help of the C form. The concerned authorities are further required by the order to comply with the rules failing which stringent legal actions are to be taken under the provision of Foreigners Act, 1946.