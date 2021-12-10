Lille advance to last-16 after 15 years, Salzburg create history

WOLFSBURG, Dec 9: Lille qualified for the Champions League last 16 for the first time in 15 years as the French champion beat Wolfsburg 3-1 on Wednesday to win its group. Either team would have qualified with a win in a tight Group G, and it was Lille which seized the opportunity.

Veteran striker Burak Yilmaz gave Lille the lead after Jonathan Ikoné charged down the right flank on a quick break and crossed low for the Turkish striker arriving on the edge of the penalty area to finish.

Wolfsburg posed little threat except with set pieces and a penalty shout just before halftime for handball which was rejected by video review.

Still, the German team stayed in the contest until the 72nd minute, when Canadian forward Jonathan David doubled Lille’s lead with a shot in off the post. It came from a pass by Angel Gomes, who scored Lille’s third soon after.

Swiss winger Renato Steffen responded with a shot into the top corner in the 89th minute, but it was too late for a comeback.

Lille has only qualified from the group stage once before, when it lost to Manchester United in the round of 16 in 2006-07.

Salzburg vs Sevilla

For the first time in Champions League history, there will be an Austrian club playing in the knockout stage.

Salzburg achieved that feat after defeating 10-man Sevilla 1-0 to secure second place in Group G on Wednesday.

Noah Okafor scored a 50th-minute winner for the hosts, who also would have advanced with a draw in the home match played without fans in Salzburg.

There were loud celebrations by the players and coaches after the final whistle. Salzburg finished with 10 points, one behind group winner Lille, which defeated last-place Wolfsburg in the other match.

All four teams arrived to the final round with a chance to advance, but only the win would have been enough for Sevilla, which ended with six points and a Europa League spot.

Sevilla was denied by the woodwork early in the second half, then a few minutes later Okafor scored and the visitors’ hopes dwindled for good after Joan Jordán was sent off with a second yellow card in the 65th.

Okafor’s winner came from close range after a low left-flank cross by Karim Adeyemi.

The last Austrian team in the last 16 of the Champions League was Sturm Graz in 2000-01, when that round was a second group stage, not a knockout round. (AP)