Gujarat firm accused of cheating bank of Rs 40 crore, CBI lodges case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it lodged a case against a Gujarat-based private firm and others including its promoters for allegedly cheating a bank of over Rs 40 crore.

A CBI official said that they filed a case against Vadodara-based Desai Distributors on a complaint by the Bank of Baroda’s Vadodara branch.

“Vikaramrai Balvantrai Desai, (Mrs) Hemali Narayan Desai, Narayan Dhirubhai Desai, Harishbhai Gulabrai Desai, (Mrs) Sarayuben Vikramrai Desai, Dhirubhai Thakorbhai Desai, and others were named as an accused in the FIR,” the official said.

It was alleged that during the period 2017 to 2021, the company was sanctioned various credit facilities by the bank, but it did not submit stock statements or CA certified book debts to the bank.

Further, the goods and the stocks hypothecated with the bank were not allegedly available with the borrower company at the time of unit inspection carried out by the bank. It was also alleged that the company had manipulated the books of accounts.

“We conducted searches at five locations of the company and recovered some incriminating documents. This will be used as an evidence against the accused persons,” said the CBI official.

The official said that they have recorded the statement of few persons in this respect, and a agency team is looking into the matter. (IANS)