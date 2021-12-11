J&K politicians condemn killing of 2 cops in Bandipora

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday condemned the terrorist attack in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday in which two policemen were killed.

“I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipora area earlier today (Friday) that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel, Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat and may their families find strength at this time,” Abdullah said in a tweet.

Two policemen were killed after terrorists attacked a police party at Gulshan Chowk in Bandipora district on Friday.

“In this terror incident, two police personnel namely Mohd Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad got injured and attained martyrdom,” the police said.

The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur has also condemned the attack on two policemen and termed it as a frustration on the part of militants.

In a statement, he said that the killing of two policemen who were on duty is barbaric and highly condemnable.

He expressed condolences to the families of the two slain policemen, and urged the police to identity and punish the killers of the two cops. (IANS)