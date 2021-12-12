Verstappen beats Hamilton for pole

Abu Dhabi, Dec 11: Max Verstappen overcame a mistake in qualifying to grab the pole for the Formula One title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP, where he’ll try on Sunday to dethrone seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen flat-spotted his tires in the second qualifying group Saturday and seemed to give Hamilton the advantage. But the Dutchman salvaged his mistake with a lap at 1 minute, 22.109-seconds around Yas Marina Circuit to put his Red Bull on top.

Hamilton attempted to bump him from the pole as the clock wound down on the final qualifying session of the season. But he was .371-seconds slower and will start second in his Mercedes next to his rival. Lando Norris for McLaren was a surprise third.

Sergio Perez was fourth for Red Bull.

Verstappen and Hamilton head into Sunday’s finale tied in the championship, the first time the title contenders are even going into the final race since 1974. Hamilton is seeking a record-breaking eighth title to pass Michael Schumacher, while Verstappen will try to become the first Dutch champion. (AP)