Cong aims to strengthen block units

SHILLONG, Dec 14: The Shillong City Congress Committee (SCCC), on Tuesday, resolved to focus of strengthening the Block Congress Committees (BCCs) in the seven constituencies under Shillong.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the members of the BCCs in the seven constituencies, state Congress working president, PN Syiem, said that they had deliberated over ways to strengthen the party at the block level.

“The seven constituencies are very crucial for the party in the 2023 Assembly polls,” Syiem said.

He said that the meeting also took the decision to appoint party MDC in the KHADC, Fantin J Lakadong, as the ad hoc president of the South Shillong Block Congress Committee (SSBCC).

“The District Congress Committee of East Khasi Hills will recommend the name of Fantin to the MPCC president, Vincent H Pala, to approve his appointment as the ad hoc president of the SSBCC,” the Congress working president said.

Shillong City Congress Committee (SCCC) president, PT Sawkmie said that that the members of the BCCs of all the seven constituencies are in high spirit aspiring for great results for the party in the upcoming polls. “We are confident that we will be able to form the government in 2023,” Sawkmie said. On the other hand, admitting that the party is going through a difficult time, SCCC general secretary, Auguster Jyrwa, said, “But it is encouraging to see that each and every member is determined to strengthen the party. We are hopeful that we would be able to revive the party in a big way before the Assembly polls in 2023,” Jyrwa added.