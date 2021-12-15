JN Sports Complex to get major facelift after 30 yrs

SHILLONG, Dec 14: The JN Sports Complex here is all set to get a major facelift after a period of around 30 years. After the foundation laying ceremony for the upgrade of the complex here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the facelift was required in the sports sector.

“The upgradation of the JN Sports Complex with an indoor stadium funded by NDB (New Development Bank), besides the PA Sangma Sports Complex in Tura with outdoor and indoor stadiums, a sports complex at Nartiang and other projects all over the state, all amounting to more than Rs 400 crore, is a major investment towards the sports sector in the interest of our youths and sportspersons,” the chief minister said.

He also informed that the sports complex will house a number of facilities and host activities that are crucial for the youths. He also spelled out a number of programmes which are in the pipeline for the youths and sportspersons and would be a part of the Golden Jubilee celebration of the state.

Emphasising that youths must be pushed in the right direction, he said, “It is easy for the youths today to be diverted to unproductive and destructive activities so it is imperative for the government to channelise the energies of the youth into constructive forces and this can be done only by having the right policies, the right programmes and the right infrastructures,” he said.

He also informed that the State Sports Policy, which had taken a setback because of COVID-19 pandemic, will soon start rolling with the improved situation.

Asking youths and athletes to take up sports seriously, Conrad said, “Sports impart valuable lessons of discipline, hard work, team work, perseverance, accepting defeat but not giving up, and these qualities build up your character, which will ultimately define your life and career”.

During the day, young athletes also displayed a drill on seven disciplines of sports.

The function was also attended by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Commissioner and Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs, Dr Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Information & Public Relations, M War Nongbri, and Director, Sports & Youth Affairs, W Booth.