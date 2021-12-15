Road widening on NH 40 leads to landslides

SHILLONG, Dec 14: In an unfortunate incident, the widening of the Shillong-Tamabil road (NH 40) caused landslides at Rngain near Lyngkyrdem during the soil excavation process on Monday afternoon.

Prior to the landslide, the vehicles plying along the national highway were kept at halt from both sides for safety reasons. The landslide did not affect the flow traffic as the vehicles were allowed to ply again after about five minutes.