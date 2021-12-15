Police on lookout for murderers of Mawiong youth

SHILLONG, Dec 14: The police on Monday said that they are trying to nab the culprits behind the alleged murder of a 23-year-old youth from Mawiong Nongneng Block-B.

As per reports, at around 9 PM on the night of December 7, the deceased AL Nonglait was walking from Shillong Civil Hospital to Them Bijoy when a group of miscreants approached him and assaulted him severely.

After the assault, the miscreants left Nonglait at the spot in an unconscious state and later on the morning of December 8, some people discovered him and shifted him to the Shillong Civil Hospital.