CM lays base for vehicle inspection centre in city

SHILLONG, Dec 14: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on Monday, laid the foundation stone for the ‘Inspection & Certification Centre’ at Sawlad here in the presence of Transport Minister Dasakhiat Lamare, Chief Secretary Rebecca Suchiang and Commissioner and Secretary, Transport, MR Synrem.

Addressing the gathering here, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma pointed out that the state will witness an increase in the number of vehicles in the coming years, adding that an Inspection and Certification Centre in the city plays an important role. He further stated that the automated inspection and certification centre will reduce the fitness testing time of the vehicle and also improve the quality of the testing and inspection.

He said that assessment of vehicles will determine the road worthiness of a vehicle thus preventing accidents and reduce emissions.

The chief minister added that the government will endeavour to open more testing centres across the state.

The CM also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Road & Highways, for fully funding the project, and urged the Transport department to complete the project at the earliest.

Earlier, Transport Commissioner and Secretary, MR Synrem, said that the project is expected to be completed in 10 months. He also highlighted the importance of assessing vehicles and the benefits that one could derive from the centre.