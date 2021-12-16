Bakdil observes 1st anniversary of Sparks Hills Center  

TURA, Dec 16: Marking the 1st Anniversary of Spark Hills Centre, an interactive program for youth Farmers, SHGs and PG Members was recently organized by Bakdil at the center’s premises at Songsak in East Garo Hills.

The programme was attended by district officials of whom included Deputy Commissioner of Labour M. N. Sangma, Horticulture Officer, Siljong Sangma, Assistant Commissioner of FSSAI, Tangme Ch Marak, Fishery Officer Challang Marak, Soil and Water Conservation Officer Monoronjon Momin and other line department officials.

Speaking during the programme, Sr Stella Michael, Centre manager of FOCUS program Songsak Block gave the brief report of the Spark Hills Centre and FOCUS Programme.

It may be mentioned that the Spark Hills Centre is the first-ever PRIME Hub set up by the Government of Meghalaya and was inaugurated in November last year. In the past one year the centre has organised various training programmes for the farmers such as herbal medicine training, mushroom Cultivation training, Masonry training and many more. The centre also consists of a medical dispensary where two institutional deliveries took place and various malaria patients have been treated.

Deputy Commissioner of Labour M. N Sangma talked about the various government schemes including E-shram online registration for the identification of unorganized workers from unorganised sector by the Government of India. She also explained the process of registering and the benefits for the laborers from this eshram card.

She urged all the workers to get registered at the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) to avail the benefits of this card. Once registered the candidate will receive a Unique Identification Number (UAN) which is valid all over the country, she said. She also said that the beneficiaries will get an insurance of Rs 2 lakh if they get injured and become permanently handicapped while adding, an insurance of Rs 1 lakh would be provided for undergoing treatment if the beneficiary is partially injured.

Tangme Ch Marak, Assistant Commissioner of FSSAI, spoke of the importance of FSSAI registration and urged the groups and individuals to get the FSSAI registration to ensure their food is chemically verified and safe to consume. Clarifying on fortified rice, she informed the gathering that it is the rice with added cereals with micronutrients commonly iron, Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid. She also advised the people to look for the F+ symbol in the package for fortified rice, the ingredients, manufacturing date and expiry date.