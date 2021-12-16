Garo Hills gets its first Sub-Division Hospital run by CMC Vellore doctors

TURA, Dec 16 : The first ever government medical institution in Garo Hills to be provided service by specialists from the renowned Christian Medical College of Vellore in Tamil Nadu, has finally taken off at Jengjal with the inauguration of the Sub-Divisional Hospital by Health Minister James Pangsang K Sangma on Thursday morning.

The inauguration assumes significance for two reasons-firstly, it happens to be the only medical centre in the entire state where specialists and super specialists from the All India lead medical centre (CMC, Vellore) will be permanently based in Garo Hills to deliver service to the patients.

Secondly, the hospital has come about after much wrangling and hurdles brought about by a section of the people in the area, particularly some members of the clan who donated the land, demanding financial compensation and jobs and opposing the move to hand it over on a Public-Private Partnership to the Seventh Day Adventist Mission whose doctors from Vellore hail from.

It took over a year of controversy and a change of guard at the health portfolio for progress to be finally made.

New Health Minister James Pangsang K Sangma personally came down in November to Jengjal, 30 kms from Tura, to intervene in the imbroglio and clear matters before work could begin for handing the institution which had been lying stagnant since its construction way back in 2016.

“Right from the beginning there was a challenge to starting the hospital, but we were aware that people of Garo Hills needed these specialized doctors’ services. We have seen how the SDA Mission has been providing a yeoman service to the public from their nursing home in Jengjal for the last couple of years and we had no doubt in our minds that we must partner with them for the good of Garo Hills and our people,” said James Sangma as he justified the decision of the government to hand the outpatient department of the hospital to the Vellore doctors.

The hospital will be providing free medical care as per government norms for all patients, it was clearly mentioned during the inaugural by the minister since vested interest groups had been spreading false reports that people will have to cough up hefty sums for treatment.

50 Bedded by March, foreign doctors to provide help

The hospital will be transformed from the current 10 bedded institute into a 50 bedded hospital as early as March, next year, announced the health minister.

“Currently the hospital has three child specialists (Pediatricians) and one Gynecologist and we have just got the news that there are as many as 50 specialist doctors from abroad who are connected to the SDA mission that are keen to come over and provide their service to our people,” revealed James Sangma.

He acknowledged that Garo Hills faces a capability gap due to shortage of specialist doctors which is one of the core reasons for the government decision to undertake the PPP mode to transform health care in the region.

Laparoscopy surgeries to take off

It was announced by the health minister that permit small scale surgeries through laparoscopy for gall stones, kidney stones would soon begin in the hospital, including x-rays, sonography, ECG and even dental services.

Pediatric ICU and Trauma Centre

Garo Hills will have its first and only Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for children with special medical conditions at the Jengjal hospital soon, revealed Health Minister James Sangma.

The government has also decided to set up the first ever Trauma Centre of Garo Hills at the Jengjal hospital keeping in mind its proximity to the national highway, which is barely 1 km away, and the rising cases of road accidents in which patients have to be rushed to Guwahati or Goalpara in Assam for urgent medical treatment thereby losing precious time.

“We mustn’t forget the immense contribution of the late A’king Nokma R B Marak who gave all possible help and support including his land for the establishment of the hospital. From an initial 50 bigha plot to start a 10 bedded PHC the Nokma was generous to provide an additional 25 bighas more so that in the future the hospital can be extended to 50 bedded and ultimately 100 bedded medical institution,” said James Sangma as he praised the foresight of the land chieftain who knew the importance of medical care for the people of the area.

The hospital will also become a referral and training centre for doctors, health technicians and nurses also.

On behalf of the CMC Vellore doctors, Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr Suzie Paul Francis, who has served in CMC Vellore for more than thirty years, addressed the gathering. “We are committed to serving the people of Garo Hills in all possible ways,” said Dr Suzie, who is already working at Jengjal for over four years.

Others who took part and addressed the gathering included National Health Mission Director Ram Kumar, Deputy commissioner Ram Singh and DMHO Dr Marwin Sangma.