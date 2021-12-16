News Capsule

Office-bearers

The annual general meeting of the YMCA Shillong has elected its office-bearers for the term 2021-23. They include Most Rev Dr Purely Lyngdoh as president, Dr Carl O Rangad as vice president, Joben R Myrboh as honorary secretary, Badeitishisha as assistant secretary and Gideon Kharkongor as treasurer. Members of the Board of Directors comprise Dr DD Lapang, CD Kynjing, Frederick R Kharkongor, Pochister Kharkongor, Malcolm Tariang, Pastor Sunshine Warjri, Rev VTS Langstieh, Dr Laitphar Cajee, Lamonte Pariat and David Mukhim. The members took the oath of office led by the president, which was dedicated by secretary YMCA North Eastern India Region, Shamir Thabah.

Carol

The YMCA Shillong will organise ‘Christmas Carols 2021’ on Saturday at the Church of God (M&A), Nongthymmai (Pohkseh), which will be participated by various choir groups from different Christian denominations of the city. Fr Richard Majaw, Vicar General, Roman Catholic Archdiocese, will be the key speaker.

Unclaimed body

The body of an unidentified man around 42 years old was found lying on the ground behind the parking lot at Rapsang Market, Cantonment area on December 8, a statement issued here said. After inquest and autopsy, the cadaver has been kept in the hospital morgue for identification and claim. The body is approximately 5 ft tall with lean build, and has swarthy complexion. All concerned persons have been requested to contact 2224818/2224400/2222214/2222215.

Award ceremony

The Nongkrem Constituency Academic Excellence Award 2021 will be held at the Community Hall, Laitkor Dorbar Pyllun from 11 AM on December 18. Meghalaya State Planning Board Chairman, Lambor Malngiang will attend the award function as the chief guest.