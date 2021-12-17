5271 vaccinated during special campaign in SWGH

TURA, December 17, 2021: A total number of 5271 beneficiaries were vaccinated during the two day special campaign for Covid-19 vaccination on an election mode in selected polling stations across South West Garo Hills district which concluded on Thursday evening.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, movement of the vaccination teams to their respective polling stations began at 7am and vaccination was continued as late as 8 pm on both the days in some of the polling stations.

During the special campaign, the Supervisors – officials drawn from various line departments monitored the vaccination and also actively mobilized the unvaccinated beneficiaries to come forward for the vaccination.