Lat mandal in vigilance net for taking bribe  

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: The Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on Friday caught a lat mandal of Hojai revenue circle red handed, while accepting money as bribe from a complainant.

“A trap was laid today by a team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam, in the office of the circle officer, Hojai and Debananda Bora, lat mandal of Hojai revenue circle was caught red handed after he had taken the bribe money from the complainant, as demanded earlier,” a statement from directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption here informed.

“The bribe money was recovered today afternoon from the possession of Debananda Bora in the presence of independent witnesses,” the statement said.

A case has been registered in anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station vide ACB police station case number 16/2021 under Sections 7(a)/13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against the Lat Mandal, in this regard.

“Necessary legal follow-up action is being taken by the directorate,” it added.

The directorate had acted on a complaint that Bora had demanded money, as bribe, from the complainant for processing the sale permission in respect of the complainant.

The complainant had planned to sell a plot of land in Hojai town and he had applied for sale permission in this regard in the office of the circle officer, Hojai.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant had approached the directorate for taking legal action against the public servant.