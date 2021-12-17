Chief Minister Conrad Sangma holds a jersey with his name on it during the inauguration of the Senior National NE Zonal Basketball C’ship, in the city, on Thursday. (ST)

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was presented with a basketball jersey during the inauguration of the Senior National NE Zonal Basketball Championship, organised by the Meghalaya Basketball Association at St Anthonoy's Hr Sec School in the city on Thursday. (Photo by Sanjib Bhattacharjee).
