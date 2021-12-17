Delhi lawyer seeks dismissal of Karnataka MLA over ‘rape’ remark

NEW DELHI, Dec 17: A Delhi-based lawyer on Friday wrote to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot seeking dismissal of MLA K. R. Ramesh Kumar from the state’s Assembly over his “obnoxious” rape remark.

“The obnoxious remark by KR Ramesh followed by the other MLAs in the Assembly laughing at it, including Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, was a shocking event,” said Vineet Jindal, vice president, Society For Securing Justice.

The remark was made in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday when legislators were vying with each other to initiate the discussion on flood situation in the state and relief measures.

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri’s repeated appeals to maintain decorum went in vain. He had then asked the members to decide amongst themselves and then voice their concerns. At this juncture, Speaker Kageri, addressing former speaker Ramesh Kumar, stated: “You know I am now in ‘let’s enjoy the situation’ mode. I am finding it very difficult to control the House. I will have to throw all rules, guidelines into the air and allow everyone to talk on the topic of their choice at the session. I will have to say yes to everything.”

At this, Ramesh Kumar stood up and addressed the chair saying: “There is a saying. When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it.” To the shock of women MLAs, he further stated “that’s exactly the position into which you are.”Speaker Kageri smiled at the remark and the whole session also had a good laugh over it.

Advocate Jindal said: “It is a matter of great shame for our nation where women are treated as divine souls and endless endeavours have been carried out by our government for women empowerment, the situation in state assembly of Karnataka shows a pitiable and pathetic picture of the status of women with said remark by Ramesh while it was to be objected there and then only but rather it was a matter of mockery in the Assembly.”

He requested Governor Gehlot to give direction to take strict legal action against the MLA and “further disqualify him as member of Karnataka Assembly for his insensitive and offensive remark against women which is against our constitution as his comment hampers the right to live with dignity of women.”

He further said that this offensive, outrageous, and disgusting remark by the MLA reflects his pessimistic outlook towards women. “It is an ignominy for a progressive and empowered society like ours that such kind of statement has been used in Assembly by the MLAs in a very insensitive manner,” he added.

IANS