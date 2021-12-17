World Bank to provide financial support for Lebanon’s vulnerable families

Beirut, Dec 16 : The World Bank’s regional director for the Middle East, Saroj Kumar Jha, said on Wednesday that vulnerable families in Lebanon will receive financial support from the World Bank starting March 2022, according to a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency.

Earlier this year, the World Bank funded a social safety net plan, which aims to provide monthly cash assistance to vulnerable families in Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jha said that the World Bank will continue to provide support for Lebanon by financing a number of vital projects in the country.

His remarks came during his meeting at Baabda Palace with Lebanese President Michel Aoun to discuss the latest developments regarding projects implemented by the World Bank in Lebanon.

Aoun thanked Jha for his continuous efforts to support Lebanon, vowing to implement the projects funded by the World Bank.(IANS)