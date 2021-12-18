Cong to meet Speaker on opposition status

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 17: The state Congress will once again approach Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh for the disqualification of 12 of its MLAs who defected to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

Congress Legislature Party leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said they have also decided to meet the Speaker for reviewing the status of the opposition party. “Our identity as the opposition party is already blurred,” she said, doubting the ability of a divided opposition to function efficiently.

Lyngdoh said the Congress MLAs would be meeting the Speaker with on the definition of opposition while admitting that Congress needs to be reorganised to fit the role. “The speaker seems to be engaged in serving notices to those who have deserted Congress and joined another party. We will meet him in the New Year,” she said.

Lyngdoh said Congress has not received any official communication from the Speaker on whether or not the breakaway group (of 12 MLAs) will be recognised.