Food packages with toys inside restricted after near fatal incident 

TURA, Dec 18: The district administration has issued an order restricting the sale of food packages with toys or gifts inside with immediate effect across West Garo Hills.

The decision has been taken after last week’s near fatal accident in which a little boy unknowingly swallowed a small coin that came with a chips packet.

The coin got lodged inside the throat of the child restricting his food and air pipe.

Doctors at Tura Civil Hospital were able to identify the object through an x-ray and successfully managed to remove the coin through a non-invasive procedure thereby saving the child’s life.

Of late, many companies that manufacture toys and fast food items have been placing small gifts inside packages small to lure youngsters into buying their products.

With many parents and children unaware of the dangers deputy commissioner Ram Singh has directed officials to keep a check on the sale of such items that can endanger the lives of innocent children.