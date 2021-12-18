Forces to remain at LAC, complete disengagement yet to take place: IAF chief

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Dec 18: Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari said on Saturday that complete disengagement at the Line of Actual Control with China has not taken place so the force continues to remain deployed at forward locations.

Speaking during Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy Hyderabad, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said that the stand-off with China is still there and disengagement has taken place in certain areas, only in Ladakh.

He said that Indian Air Force is prepared to take on any challenge at the borders.

India and China are engaged around 20 months of stand-off at the LAC.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said, “The IAF is on the cusp of transformation into a highly potent Air Force with new inductions like Rafale, Apache, Chinook and a wide variety of SAGW systems.”

The IAF chief also said that the induction of Rafale aircraft will be completed by February 2022. He said that out of 36 aircraft, 32 have been delivered. Out of the remaining four, three will arrive on time in February, he said.

Over military chopper crash, the IAF chief said that a Court of Inquiry is on. General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 armed forces personnel were killed in the chopper crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. General Rawat was on his way to Wellington for a lecture.

Addressing the young officers, he said that as they graduate and move into an environment that is challenging and technology intensive, the IAF looks upon young and dynamic officers like you to carry forward the rich legacy of professional attitude, aptitude and temperament shown by the predecessors.

“To be a good officer, you must have an overall appreciation of the nuances of all branches of IAF. Therefore, the ability to understand working of all branches – be it flying, technical, logistics, accounts or administration, will complement your basic professional knowledge and help you in becoming a thorough professional,” he said.

He also stated that as officers, they must develop an understanding of this complex and dynamic world through the study of military history, geo-politics and international affairs.

“This can be possible only if you inculcate good reading habits, in the early years of your service career. The IAF will give you ample opportunities to perform, excel and nurture your professional competence, if you have the will and the fortitude,” he said.

About hardships ahead, the IAF Chief explained them that as a military officer they are bound to face certain hardships in their career. “Never allow these hardships and constraints to affect you mentally and physically. There is an old adage, ‘when the going gets tough, the tough gets going’ – this should be the motto of your career and you should remain physically, emotionally and mentally fit to meet and accept any challenge in life,” he added.

He questioned them what does the IAF expect from them as officers and commanders?

He replied to it saying: “We expect exceptional professionalism and unquestioned integrity. We expect you to maintain the highest standards of personal conduct and moral values that would reflect the dignity and pride of being in the profession of arms. We expect you to be fair, consistent and selfless while at work, to have compassion and understanding, to have the courage and of course to live up to the values that have been ingrained in you during your training period.”

IANS