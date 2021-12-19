NCP president joins chorus against govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 18: NCP state president, Saleng Sangma, on Saturday joined the bandwagon to criticise the state government for barring teachers from participating in active politics.

“Nobody but the Election Commission can decide on who should be barred and who should not be barred from participating in election process,” Sangma said.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Sangma pointed out that there are other educationists like Ampareen Lyngdoh, RC Laloo and Jemino Mawthoh, who are active in politics. “As far as I understand, it is only a convicted person who is not allowed to take part in electoral process,” he said.

“In India, if I have an election card and have the right to vote, then I think I also have the right to choose my future and practice the profession which I like,” he added.

Stating that teachers are one of the most respected persons and are considered as mentors, Saleng said they alone cannot be pin-point as there are many other government employees as well who are active in politics.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma earlier had defended the notification saying that people involved in education should not divert their attention to other fields such as politics.

His advice follows the criticism of a government notification barring all categories of teachers from participating in active politics.

Sangma said the government will examine the notification but there is currently ‘no move to withdraw or change’ it.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) had earlier asked the National People’s Party-led government to immediately withdraw the notification that bars teachers, lecturers and professors from holding the office of any political organisation or local bodies.

Even adviser to the Chief Minister, AL Hek, maintained that teachers should be allowed to take part in politics.