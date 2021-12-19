Oust-Mawrie campaign revived

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 18: A dissident group of BJP leaders have revived their campaign for ousting state party chief Ernest Mawrie after a five-month silence.

The dissidents have decided to serve an ultimatum to the central leaders of the BJP for a change of leadership. Inaction on the part of the central leaders could lead to mass resignations, a senior BJP leader said on the condition of anonymity.

“Removing Mawrie will be in the interest of the party. Many leaders, including MLAs, are planning to leave the party as Mawrie is focussing only on the West Shillong constituency for himself instead of the entire state for the 2023 Assembly polls,” the dissident leader said.

The dissidents alleged Mawrie has not formed the mandals of most of the constituencies.

Some leaders said the “sad state of party affairs” became evident when Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad K. Sangma hijacked the anti-Mawrie campaign by making the state BJP chief his advisor besides showering him with perks at the cost of the state exchequer.

“It is very strange for a non-MLA to receive such perks,” a dissident leader said.

He said Mawrie’s acceptance of the offer after campaigning aggressively against Sangma for alleged graft showed his leadership and the party in a poor light.

The dissidents accused Mawrie of aligning with Sangma to prevent former minister A.L. Hek, a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post in the event of a BJP win, from becoming the state party chief.

“We will ensure that we will not contest the election under Mawrie’s leadership, which will only lead to disaster as the outcome of the by-election to the Rajabala seat showed,” the dissident leaders said.