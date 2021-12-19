PSWS, Super Kings, Trapstar among wins

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 18: PSWS Municipal, Super Kings, and Trapstar United registered wins on the second day of the 9th edition of the Ardhendu Chaudhuri Memorial Invitational Tennis Ball Day & Night Cricket Tournament organised by the Rilbong Sports and Cultural Club here, on Saturday.
PSWS Municipal beat Harisabha Young Brigade by a mammoth 81 runs. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, PSWS posted 91/1 in 6 overs. In reply, Harisabha were skittled out for a mere 10 runs in 2.3 overs. Santosh Thakur was adjudged Man of the Match.
Super Kings claimed a 5-wicket win over Sportive Junior in the second match. Sportive batted first and scored 41 runs in their allotted 6 overs. Super Kings then scored 44 runs in 4.1 overs to win the match. Abhijit Chanda bagged the Man of the Match award.
Meanwhile, Trapstar United also registered a huge 81-run win against Aarchesta SC. Trapstar won the toss and put up 96 runs in 6 overs. In reply, Aarchesta could only manage 15 runs in 5.2 overs. Anshu Chetri won the Man of the Match award.

