Nongrah crowned 3rd Div football champions

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 18: Nongrah SC were crowned Third Division football champions after a thrilling 1-0 victory over Mawtawar SC here, on Saturday.
Following a long journey on their way to the final, Nongrah had earlier registered an exciting win 4-2 win on penalties against Sohryngkham in the semi-final on December 13.
Against Mawtawar, John Marboh’s 46th minute goal was enough for Nongrah to hold on to their slender lead until the final whistle and emerge champions.

