Conrad launches multipurpose Co-op society in Garo Hills

SHILLONG, Dec 20: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday launched the prestigious project of All Garo Hills Multipurpose Cooperative Society at Babadam in West Garo Hills in presence of MLA Thomas A Sangma.

The project will include the construction of a multipurpose building which will cater to training and livelihood programmes, including a processing and packaging unit.

The project is estimated to cost ₹4.44 cr, of which State Govt has accorded sanction of ₹3.30 cr to the All Garo Hills Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. The remaining fund amount to ₹1.14 cr will be mobilised from the SFURTI cluster.

All Garo Hills Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd is an apex level cooperative that aims to mobilise all primary cooperative societies in Garo Hills to work towards a systematized, sustainable future for the farmers of Garo Hills.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that Govt is committed to promoted farmers welfare and through cooperative movement various flagship initiatives of the State Govt will be implemented including piggery, dairy and poultry.

“Our Govt has initiated various programmes to promote farmers welfare. Cooperative movement is amongst one such initiative that aims to leverage income generation amongst the society,” he said.

He said that the multipurpose cooperative society will promote livelihood promotion and will ensure training, handholding and marketing linkage.

“The multipurpose cooperative society will facilitate in processing of various Agri-Horti products and will support farmers to initiate better packaging and access to market,” the Chief Minister added.

He also told the gathering that a premier paramedical institute amounting to ₹280 cr for Northeast will be setup at Babadam which is at final stage of consideration by Govt of India.