Mamata’s state visit may be delayed

SHILLONG, Dec 19: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) supremo Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Meghalaya may be deferred, according to AITC-Meghalaya leader, Dr Mukul Sangma.

“It is unclear as of now whether the AITC chairperson will be visiting the state or her programme will be deferred”, Mukul said on Sunday, while adding the party will have an ultimate decision as to whether it will go ahead or defer the programme keeping in mind the festivities.

He, however, said, “There has been some request coming in from our colleagues keeping in mind how hectic the overall schedule of the leaders and the grassroots workers during this month is expected to be having too many engagements and other church programmes”.